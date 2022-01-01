Go
Toast

The Crunkleton

Renowned cocktails, open-hearth dining, and gracious hospitality are at the core of what makes The Crunkleton a place that feels unlike any other. From a curated antique selection of fine bourbon to a really good hamburger, The Crunkleton has something for everyone. We invite you into the bar where it is our hope, that if only for a while, you feel better about this season of life you are in.
Reservations are strongly recommended.

1957 East 7th street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wedge Salad$14.00
Smoked Bacon, Blistered Tomato, Shaved Purple Onion, Benne, Gates Bleu
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Crispy Buttermilk Chicken, Seasonal Pickles, Hot Chile Honey, Brioche Bun served with Garlic & Herb Fries
Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine, Lemon Omani, Poached Egg, Shaved Manchego, Prosciutto
Wagyu Burger$29.00
Wagyu Bison Burger, Caramelized Onions, Truffle Aioli, Potato Bun served with Garlic & Herb Fries
Spring Grain Salad$16.00
Farrow, Baby Kale, Hearth Veg, Cranberries, Pickled Shiitake Mushroom, Basil Pesto, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Hanger Steak$38.00
Topped with Chimichurri over Garlic & Herb Fries
Wings$19.00
House Made Hot Sauce with Celery, Carrot, and Gates Bleu OR Dry Rubbed and topped with Alabama White Sauce, Blistered Onion Confit
Fries$7.00
Garlic and Herb
A Really Good Burger$16.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Sauce, Brioche served with House Cut Fries
Pan Seared Salmon$28.00
Southern Succotash, Micro Salad, Beuree Blanc
See full menu

Location

1957 East 7th street

CHARLOTTE NC

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bang Bang Burgers

No reviews yet

Our patties are ground and shaped from whole muscle black angus chuck and short rib cuts of beef produced by LaFrieda meat purveyors. Three generations of the LaFrieda family have been producing dry-aged steaks and meats since 1922–they seem to know what they’re doing.

Caswell Station

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cajun Queen

No reviews yet

Every Day is Mardis Gras!

Uncle Maddio’s

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston