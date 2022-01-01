The Crunkleton
Renowned cocktails, open-hearth dining, and gracious hospitality are at the core of what makes The Crunkleton a place that feels unlike any other. From a curated antique selection of fine bourbon to a really good hamburger, The Crunkleton has something for everyone. We invite you into the bar where it is our hope, that if only for a while, you feel better about this season of life you are in.
Reservations are strongly recommended.
1957 East 7th street
1957 East 7th street
CHARLOTTE NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
