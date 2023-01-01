Go
A map showing the location of The Cuban around the corner - 260 S Washington AveView gallery

The Cuban around the corner - 260 S Washington Ave

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

260 S Washington Ave

Bergenfield, NJ 07621

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

260 S Washington Ave, Bergenfield NJ 07621

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Fiesta Healthy Mexican Grill - 4 Bedford Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
4 Bedford Avenue Bergenfield, NJ 07621
View restaurantnext
Fiesta Healthy Italian Grill - 4 Bedford Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4 Bedford Ave Bergenfield, NJ 07621
View restaurantnext
Bagel Nosh - 55 S Washington Ave
orange starNo Reviews
55 S Washington Ave Bergenfield, NJ 07621
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar
orange star4.4 • 394
1448A Queen Anne Rd Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Wok 18
orange star4.4 • 82
1443 Queen Anne RD Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Schnitzel Plus - Teaneck
orange starNo Reviews
1450 Queen Ann Rd Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Bergenfield

Tenafly

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Teaneck

Avg 3.9 (19 restaurants)

Hackensack

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Paramus

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Fort Lee

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Lodi

No reviews yet

Fair Lawn

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Cuban around the corner - 260 S Washington Ave

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston