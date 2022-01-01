Go
The Cultured Pearl

Please call 302-227-4217 to place Carryout Orders.
For 26 years we have been recognized as the Best of Delaware! Award winning sushi paired with a full Asian and American influenced kitchen menu.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

301 Rehoboth Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (1641 reviews)

Popular Items

Dynamite$8.00
tuna/salmon/spicy mayo/baked *** Gluten Free
SUSHI NIGHT SPECIAL Please select 3 rolls$18.00
Mexican$11.00
tuna/tempura crunch/spicy mayo/sesame seeds
I would like chopsticks
Kazan$11.50
tuna/avocado/tempura crunch/spicy mayo/
habanero sauce/sesame seeds
Firecracker$21.00
tuna/salmon/tempura fried/spicy mayo/
jalapeno/jumbo lump crab/sriracha
California$9.00
crab stick/avocado/cucumber/sesame seeds
Spicy Mayo$1.00
Miso Soup$5.00
wakame, scallion and tofu
*** Gluten Free
Sushi
Two pieces per order
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

301 Rehoboth Ave

Rehoboth Beach DE

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
