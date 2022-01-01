Go
Toast

The Cup

Come in and enjoy!

28 Maryland Plaza Rear

No reviews yet

Location

28 Maryland Plaza Rear

Saint Louis MO

Sunday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chick'nCone

No reviews yet

Chick’nCone® is a “fast craft food” experience. We’ve spun classic chicken & waffles into a grab & go, social media sensational food! We pair hand rolled waffle cones, light and crispy chicken tenders and variety of signature sauces from sweet to spicy… Hungry yet?

Edera

No reviews yet

Edera Italian Eatery offers a fresh interpretation of classic Italian dishes. Imagined by renowned chef Mike Randolph, you'll find our menu to be elevated enough for a special night out, while also being approachable enough for everyday fare. We invite you to experience our brand new dining room, or dine alfresco alongside towering ivy walls in our Italian-style courtyard. We look forward to serving you!

Kaldi's Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kaldi's Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston