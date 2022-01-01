The Cup
Come in and enjoy!
28 Maryland Plaza Rear
Location
28 Maryland Plaza Rear
Saint Louis MO
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Chick'nCone
Chick’nCone® is a “fast craft food” experience. We’ve spun classic chicken & waffles into a grab & go, social media sensational food! We pair hand rolled waffle cones, light and crispy chicken tenders and variety of signature sauces from sweet to spicy… Hungry yet?
Edera
Edera Italian Eatery offers a fresh interpretation of classic Italian dishes. Imagined by renowned chef Mike Randolph, you'll find our menu to be elevated enough for a special night out, while also being approachable enough for everyday fare. We invite you to experience our brand new dining room, or dine alfresco alongside towering ivy walls in our Italian-style courtyard. We look forward to serving you!