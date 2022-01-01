Go
Toast

The Cup

Come in and enjoy!

CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES

1057 Century Drive • $$

Avg 4.9 (810 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1057 Century Drive

Edwardsville IL

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chappy's

No reviews yet

Chappy's is the best in fried chicken, burgers, shakes, pasta +. Come enjoy our automobilia atmosphere or order online and be cool. On Route 66, it's the best of the past and present!

Teaspoons Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Edley's BBQ - Glen Carbon

No reviews yet

At Edley’s we treat everyone who walks through the door like an old family friend. We pride ourselves with not taking any shortcuts in the kitchen. Our meats are smoked low and slow using Southern white oak. The sides are made from scratch daily with the same amount of attention. Everything is done with intention, from the food to the service to the music
We strive to serve the best food we can make and prove ourselves a worthy host—one plate at a time.

Wang Gang Asian

No reviews yet

We now deliver alcohol! Our entire wine list & select 6 packs & spirits! List growing!
Wang Gang is a modern Asian restaurant off the beaten path. We offer a blend of Chef created Thai, Chinese and Vietnamese cuisine at affordable prices. All of our meats and produce are fresh and hand cut in-house, and all of our sauces are our own recipes and made from scratch.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston