The Cup
Come in and enjoy!
CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES
1057 Century Drive • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1057 Century Drive
Edwardsville IL
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Chappy's
Chappy's is the best in fried chicken, burgers, shakes, pasta +. Come enjoy our automobilia atmosphere or order online and be cool. On Route 66, it's the best of the past and present!
Teaspoons Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
Edley's BBQ - Glen Carbon
At Edley’s we treat everyone who walks through the door like an old family friend. We pride ourselves with not taking any shortcuts in the kitchen. Our meats are smoked low and slow using Southern white oak. The sides are made from scratch daily with the same amount of attention. Everything is done with intention, from the food to the service to the music
We strive to serve the best food we can make and prove ourselves a worthy host—one plate at a time.
Wang Gang Asian
We now deliver alcohol! Our entire wine list & select 6 packs & spirits! List growing!
Wang Gang is a modern Asian restaurant off the beaten path. We offer a blend of Chef created Thai, Chinese and Vietnamese cuisine at affordable prices. All of our meats and produce are fresh and hand cut in-house, and all of our sauces are our own recipes and made from scratch.