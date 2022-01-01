Go
The Cupcake Bar

Need to make someone's day extra sweet or treat yourself — we've got you! With delicious options to satisfy that sweet tooth, our treats are available for contactless delivery and contactless pick up!

7801 N. Lamar Blvd Ste. F30

Popular Items

Iced Cupcakes - 2 pack$8.00
2 Iced Cupcakes, Vanilla with vanilla buttercream and Chocolate with chocolate buttercream. Topped with sprinkles. Vegan and Gluten-Sensitive options available.
Easter Cupcake Kit$30.00
Standard Kit includes 6 naked cupcakes (2 Chocolate, 2 Vanilla, and 2 Carrot), 3 icings, 3 Easter themed toppings, a spatula, and a step-by-step guide. Gluten-Sensitive & Vegan options available. $1 from the sale of each kit will be donated to the Austin Disaster Relief Network.
Easter 6 Pack$28.00
6-Pack of our Easter iced cupcakes. 2-Chocolate with Chocolate Buttercream and a Gummy Carrot, 2-Chickadee Cupcakes (Vanilla with Vanilla Buttercream), + 2-Carrot with Cream Cheese and Easter Sprinkles. Flavors available while supplies last. Vegan and Gluten-Sensitive options available.
Cupcake Kit$30.00
Standard Kit includes 6 naked cupcakes (2 Chocolate, 2 Vanilla, and 2 Red Velvet), 3 icings, 3 toppings, a spatula, and a step-by-step guide. Gluten-Sensitive options available. $1 from the sale of each kit will be donated to our Cause of the Quarter.
Iced Cupcakes - 12 pack$42.00
One dozen (12) of our regular sized cupcakes. Cupcake flavors include 4 each: Chocolate with chocolate buttercream, Vanilla with vanilla buttercream, and Red Velvet with cream cheese icing. Assorted toppings. Vegan and Gluten-Sensitive options available.
Artisan Cheese Gift$38.00
5oz container of Sevillano Green Olives with Herbes De Provence; 2.4oz box of Apricot Jam Petites; .9 oz box of Olive Oil & Sea Salt Crackers; 8oz bar of Monterey Jack & Jalapeño Cheese; 8oz bar of Cheddar Cheese Bar; Mini cheese spreader. Packaged in a white box and ready for gifting. Contents may vary.
Iced Cupcakes - 6 Pack$22.00
6-Pack of our classic iced cupcakes. Choose up to three flavors; assorted icings and toppings. Flavors available while supplies last. Vegan and Gluten-Sensitive options available.
S'mores Kit$32.00
Includes 8 graham crackers, 2 chocolate bars, 8 marshmallows, toppings, and a s'mores roasting set. (Roasting set includes 4 telescoping skewers. 32”. Stainless Steel, Rubber, Wooden handle.)
Location

Austin TX

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
