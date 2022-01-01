Go
The Cupcake Collection - Nashville

Cupcakes & Icings Made Fresh Daily Minus Unnecessary Artificiality

1213 6th Ave N

Popular Items

Strawberry$3.50
Often compared to warm strawberry ice cream, our strawberry cake is loaded with natural strawberries throughout, finished with strawberry buttercream that is truly pink because of REAL strawberries.
Sweet Potato$3.50
You can bet your sweet potatoes that our cupcake version is as southern as pie. Voted ‘Best Cake” in Tennessee by Yelp & Business Insider. It's our #1 selling cupcake and a TCC original. If you ever meet another sweet potato cupcake it wants to be THIS one.
Strawberry Lemonade$3.50
Inspired by a customer request to pair her two favorite cupcakes, Our strawberry and lemon swirl cake finished with strawberry & lemon buttercream.
Carrot Cake$3.50
One of my all-time favorites no matter where I roam. Our Carrot cake boasts (gasp!) carrots, pineapple, raisins, & coconut finished with cream cheese buttercream and crushed walnuts.
Red Velvet$3.50
This is not chocolate cake in a red disguise. Our buttermilk cake with a hint of chocolate and red for color, finished with crea
Classic Yellow$3.50
Celebrate every day like it's your birthday with this classic treat. Vanilla butter confetti cake finished with our rich chocolate buttercream icing and colorful confetti sprinkles. All buttercreams are made fresh, in-house daily.
Wedding Cake$3.50
You can’t go to a wedding every day, but it can taste like you did. Our almond butter cake finished with almond buttercream. Available in regular and gluten-free. All buttercreams are made fresh, in-house daily.
Birthday Cake$3.50
Celebrate every day like it's your birthday with this classic treat. Vanilla butter confetti cake finished with our signature vanilla buttercream icing and colorful confetti sprinkles. All buttercreams are made fresh, in-house daily.
Sweet Lemonade$3.50
Pucker Up for lemony kisses. Our traditional lemon pound cake finished with lemon buttercream.
Chocolate$3.50
Life can be simpler with a little extra chocolate. Our chocolate cake finished with chocolate buttercream.
Location

1213 6th Ave N

Nashville TN

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Geist Bar + Restaurant

Geist Is A Charming Bar And Restaurant Opened In Early 2018. Sophisticated Yet Unfussy, An Evening At Geist Is Akin To Dinner At A Fond Friend’s Home; A Welcoming And Familiar Experience With A Timeless Approach To Internationally-Influenced Cuisine And Classic Cocktails Highlighting The Best Ingredients Found Regionally.

EMMY SQUARED

Offering quality ingredients and deliciously unique toppings, our signature Detroit-style pizza is marked by its square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy "frico" crust, and signature sauce stripes. Our famed double-stack burger, the Le Big Matt, was named ‘#1 Best Burger in Nashville’ by The Tennessean and Nashville Lifestyles, voted one of ‘The Best New Burgers In NYC’ by Gothamist, and listed as one of the ‘20 Best Burgers in NYC’ by The Infatuation. The menu also highlights a selection of approachable salads and sandwiches served on pretzel buns.
Gaining critical claim and an ever-growing cult following, we have expanded the Emmy Squared brand with eight locations across New York City, Nashville, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Louisville and plans to expand nationally. In every neighborhood we join, our team is committed to contributing to the community and practice our company ethos of inclusivity and unparalleled hospitality.

Bar Sovereign

Come in and enjoy!

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Come in and enjoy!

