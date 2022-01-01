Go
Toast

The Cupcake Collection - New Orleans

Come in and enjoy!

2917 Magazine Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweet Potato$3.50
You can bet your sweet potatoes that our cupcake version is as southern as pie. Voted ‘Best Cake” in Tennessee by Yelp & Business Insider. It's our #1 selling cupcake and a TCC original. If you ever meet another sweet potato cupcake it wants to be THIS one.
Classic Yellow$3.50
Celebrate every day like it's your birthday with this classic treat. Vanilla butter confetti cake finished with our rich chocolate buttercream icing and colorful confetti sprinkles. All buttercreams are made fresh, in-house daily.
Strawberry$3.50
Often compared to warm strawberry ice cream, our strawberry cake is loaded with natural strawberries throughout, finished with strawberry buttercream that is truly pink because of REAL strawberries.
See full menu

Location

2917 Magazine Street

New Orleans LA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

French Truck Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ruby Slipper Cafe

No reviews yet

The original Ruby Slipper Cafe opened in May 2008 in Mid-City New Orleans. Our founders were driven by a deep desire to help revitalize their neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
We were founded in New Orleans, Louisiana in 2008. We have grown to six locations in New Orleans in addition to Metairie, La; Baton Rouge, La; Mobile, Al; Orange Beach, Al & Pensacola, Fl.

Coquette

No reviews yet

Located in the Garden District of New Orleans, Coquette offers innovative southern cuisine with an emphasis on locally sourced product. Featuring an accessible international wine list and classic and creative New Orleans cocktails.

Union Ramen Bar

No reviews yet

Ramen Lovers Unite!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston