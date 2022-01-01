The Curb Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
1760 S Meridian Rd
Location
Meridian ID
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
The Curb Bar and Grill
We are proud to have 20 beers on tap to hit every flavor profile. The Curb carries local brews and popular beers from the Northwest and abroad. Our Bar and Grill features talented local musicians that give our place tons of energy.
The Curb is open to all ages. We love to throw all types of special events for our guests throughout the year.
