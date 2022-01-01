Go
The Curb Bar and Grill

We are proud to have 20 beers on tap to hit every flavor profile. The Curb carries local brews and popular beers from the Northwest and abroad. Our Bar and Grill features talented local musicians that give our place tons of energy.
The Curb is open to all ages. We love to throw all types of special events for our guests throughout the year.

1760 S Meridian Rd

Popular Items

Bone-In Wings$13.99
C.B.G. Sandwich$14.29
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted swiss, crispy brown sugar bacon, and house made guacamole. Includes tomato, onion, lettuce and pickle.
Adult Mac & Cheese$12.59
Cavatappi noodles tossed in our rich and creamy curb cheese blend and brown sugar bacon, topped with parmesan cheese and bread crumbs. Served with bread
Filthy Fries$8.99
Sautéed onion, brown sugar bacon, roasted jalapeno, melted cheese, doused in queso cheese, drizzled with sriracha and a garnish of green onion. Our legendary appetizer you have to try.
Curb Dip$15.29
Thin sliced roast beef, sautéed onions, mushrooms and melted swiss cheese all on a hoagie with horsey sauce. Served with au jus and your choice of side
Black and Bleu Burger$14.29
House-made bleu cheese blend with bleu cheese, cream cheese, bacon and green onion
Curb Salad$12.59
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, bacon, hard boiled eggs, black olives, red onion, shredded cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing.
BBQ Burger$14.29
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy fried jalapeno coins.
Sweet Home Avocado Burger$14.29
Chipotle mayo, fresh avocado, pepper jack
Curb Burger$13.29
Curb sauce and choice of cheese
Location

1760 S Meridian Rd

Meridian ID

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
