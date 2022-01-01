Go
The Curious Oyster

Come in and enjoy!!

SEAFOOD

8161 Honeygo Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (374 reviews)

Popular Items

Crab Cake Entree$34.00
(Single or Double) 6oz Colossal Crab Cakes + Fries + Slaw + Old Bar Tartar
Fried Oysters$14.00
Ultimate Seafood Egg Rolls$24.00
Quesadilla Marina Entree$20.00
Fresh shrimp, crab, sweet chili sauce, cheddar cheese.
Crab Grilled Cheese$22.00
Grilled Brioche, Lobster, Crab, Gouda, Cheddar.
Cream of Crab Soup$10.00
Side Fries$5.00
Shrimp and Grits$23.00
Smoked Tomato Puree + Gouda + Salmon Bacon + Bell Pepper
Easter Brunch Ticket, Saturday April 16$40.00
Saturday, April 16, 11am-2pm
Ticket includes brunch for one adult and one child, an Easter paint for children, and pictures with the Easter Bunny (11:30am-12:30am)
Additional tickets are $20 (adult or child)
Fried Brussels with Balsamic Brown Butter$5.00
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

8161 Honeygo Blvd

Nottingham MD

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
