The Curry Pizza Company #6 Walnut

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

376 S Lemon Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (506 reviews)

Popular Items

Fam Butter Chicken$34.99
Butter Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Butter Chicken , Fresh Cilantro
Lg Butter Chicken$24.99
Butter Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Butter Chicken , Fresh Cilantro
Med Chicken Tikka$19.99
White Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Chicken Tikka, Fresh Cilantro
Lg Chicken Tikka$24.99
White Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Chicken Tikka, Fresh Cilantro
Med Butter Chicken$19.99
Butter Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Butter Chicken , Fresh Cilantro
Breadsticks$6.99
Sm Butter Chicken$15.99
Butter Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Butter Chicken , Fresh Cilantro
House Special Wings (10)$17.99
Overnight Marinated Wings
Traditional Wings
10% OFF Online Orders
Code: "Online10"
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

376 S Lemon Ave

Walnut CA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
