The Cut
Quality, Freshness & Tradition Redefined!
3831 Alton Parkway Suite C
Location
3831 Alton Parkway Suite C
Irvine CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Southern Spice - Irvine
Explore a sea of flavours & signature dishes from diverse regions of India at Southern Spice.
Paradise Bowls Irvine
Come in and enjoy!
DonerG
Come in and enjoy!
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!