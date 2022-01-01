The Daily
Come in and enjoy!
214 N CHURCH ST
Location
214 N CHURCH ST
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
The Yolk - Uptown
We pride ourselves on excellent guest service and great food. It is our firm belief that farm fresh ingredients are better in quality and truly enhance the food we serve. We are a family-owned, chef-driven breakfast restaurant using only the highest quality ingredients.
Essex Bar & Bistro
Modern Global Cuisine
Uncle Maddio’s
Come in and enjoy!