The Daily Brew

1370 Rt 28A

Lg Iced Coffee$2.65
Breakfast Burrito$3.75
Two scrambled eggs wrapped in a white or wheat tortilla
BREW BALL$2.25
Bagel$2.25
Cape Cod Bagel
Iced Coffee
Locally roasted Jim’s Organic served over ice.
Cleveland Ledge$6.95
Fried egg with a hash brown, sausage, cheddar cheese and chipotle ranch on a croissant
Egg Sandwich$3.75
A fried egg on your choice of bread.
Berry Healthy
Strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry & nonfat vanilla yogurt
Hot Coffee
Locally roasted Jim’s Organic served hot.
Turkey Club$9.95
Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of bread.
1370 Rt 28A

Cataumet MA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
