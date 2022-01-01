Go
Daily Clean Food and Drink

Local, organic and clean eats.

6215 South Western Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (205 reviews)

Popular Items

Drip Coffee$2.00
Our signature house brew - Organic Cowboy Blend fresh roasted by Cowboy Coffee in Jackson Hole Wyoming. This rich and full-bodied brew coffee has a wonderful balance and smooth finish – a coffee connoisseur favorite!
Cold Brew Coffee$4.50
Single Shot Espresso$1.50
Organic Cowboy Coffee Espresso
Nourish Bowl$11.50
A warm breakfast bowl with your choice of quinoa or mixed greens as the base, topped with roasted sweet potato, red pepper and onion, radish micro greens and our homemade guacamole. Top it with your choice of black beans or eggs.
Loaded PB&J$8.00
Creamy peanut butter smeared across multigrain toast. Topped with blueberries, strawberries or raspberries, (whichever available) house made granola, and an agave drizzle.
Double Shot Espresso$3.00
Organic Cowboy Coffee Espresso
Latte$3.50
Organic Cowboy Coffee espresso with choice of steamed milk and a thin layer of foam.
Americano
Shots of Organic Cowboy Coffee espresso topped with hot water.
Holy Guacamole$8.00
Multigrain Toast, guacamole ( made in house daily ) cherry tomatoes, feta cheese crumble, topped with locally sourced micro greens, a pinch of salt and pepper then finished with an olive oil drizzle.
Surf & Turf$8.00
Organic cream cheese on multigrain toast. Layered with smoked wild salmon and cucumbers, then topped with fresh dill.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6215 South Western Ave

Sioux Falls SD

Sunday9:45 am - 2:15 pm
Monday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 8:30 pm
