Go
Toast

The Daily Draft

Sports, Beer, Food On Demand!

8594 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side Ketchup
Kid Nuggets n Fries$6.00
6 Fried Wings$9.50
Loaded Chips$11.00
Single Burger$10.00
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Fried Boneless Wings$13.25
12 Fried Wings$19.00
Fries$4.00
24 Fried Wings$38.00
See full menu

Location

8594 Main Street

Woodstock GA

Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rootstock

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Main & Mill

No reviews yet

Located on the corner of Main St. / Mill St. in the heart of Downtown Woodstock, is your “one stop shop” for all your food / beverage / household needs. We are the perfect place to grab a quick and delicious bite for breakfast, lunch or dinner!

Madlife Stage & Studios

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Prime 120

No reviews yet

Fine dining steakhouse featuring the highest quality meats and seafood. Live music on Friday and Saturday nights.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston