The Daily Grind

Taste the local!

21 Lamar Property Dr • $$$

Avg 4.6 (40 reviews)

Popular Items

Pecan Scone$2.29
THE JUNCTION
Our Mississippi State inspired latte with white chocolate, caramel, and dark chocolate topped with whipped cream
PUPPUCCINO$0.99
Whipped cream for your dog!
WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA
A fan favorite white chocolate latte with espresso and steamed milk.
Iced Coffee
Perfect coffee poured over ice.
HOT CHOCOLATE$1.49
World's best hot chocolate!
Frappe
Pick your flavor and create the perfect frozen drink.
THE JUNCTION FRAPPE
Our signature Junction latte but frozen with whipped cream!
Chocolate Chip Scone$2.29
THE ROCK
A golden eagle latte with espresso, dark chocolate, and caramel in steamed milk with a kiss of foam to the top
Location

21 Lamar Property Dr

Purvis MS

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

