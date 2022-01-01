Go
The Daily Harvest Cafe & Juicery

We are a cafe & cold pressed juicery in Downtown Newhall. We serve seasonal fresh food, coffee, juices, pastries, breakfast, soups, salads, sandwiches and more! Stop in and say hello!

22722 Lyons Ave. #6

Popular Items

Chicken & Sweet Potato Bowl$15.50
grilled chicken topped with chimichurri, mashed avocado, arugula, and sweet potato wedges
Sweet Potato Wedges$7.00
choice of vegan chipotle cashew dip or vegan garlic aioli
Chicken Sandwich$15.50
rosemary chicken breast, avocado mash, feta cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, and red onions.
Optional gluten free bread.
Breakfast Burrito$14.50
soft-scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, green onions, tomatoes, feta cheese, avocado mash, pico de gallo, and wheat tortilla.
optional gluten free tortilla
Hearty Beet Salad$15.00
mixed greens, roasted sweet potatoes, quinoa, garbanzo beans, red onions, radish, feta cheese, and tossed apple cider vinaigrette
13 oz Liquid Gold$9.00
Apple, carrot, turmeric, ginger.
Antioxidant, helps reduction of inflammation, immune function, vision, skin, bone formation.
Can not alter ingredients
Zucchini Bread$6.00
chopped walnuts
Chicken Chopped Salad$15.50
romaine + arugula, shredded chicken breast, mint leaves, dates, shaved almonds, pecorino romano, red cabbage slaw, maple vinaigrette
Steak Sandwich$16.00
sliced tri-tip, house chimichurri, tomato, and red onions
Protein Veggie Bowl$15.25
choice of grilled chicken or steak sauteed green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, zucchini, yellow squash topped with avocado mash, red cabbage slaw
22722 Lyons Ave. #6

Newhall CA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Smokehouse on Main

Newhall Refinery

Maginn's Irish Pub

Rustic Burger House

