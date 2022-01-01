Go
We are currently temporarily closed for service. Check out The Copper Onion and Copper Common for dining and takeout options.

Popular Items

Tofu Tika Masala$11.00
*Vegan. Crispy tofu, basmati rice, saag aloo (curried spinach and potato).
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Fried chicken, sweet slaw, bread & butter pickles, chipotle aioli, brioche bun.
Tortellini Pasta Salad$13.00
Tortellini, pesto, olives, sundried tomatoes, salami, pine nuts, parmesan, pepperoncini.
Nicoise Salad$14.00
Herb crusted tombo tuna, baby greens, yukon potatoes, olives, peppers, boiled egg, dijon vinaigrette.
Pastrami Sandwich$12.00
Peppered pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, marbled rye.
Mojo Pork$12.00
Mojo pulled pork, lemon rice, stewed black beans, pico de gallo.
Location

222 Main St

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
