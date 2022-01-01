The Bull & Thistle Pub

The Bull & Thistle Pub offers the finest Celtic fare from the British Isles and Ireland, plus great steaks and seafood, live music on the weekends, a full bar, and 20 brews on tap!

Join us in the heart of historic Gainesboro for a meal worth remembering. Founded on our Celtic roots, and exploring our Southern paths, our fabulous old pub is an evolving celebration of Celtic and Southern cuisine. Stay an hour, or stay the evening, sampling our delicious menu and brilliant variety of beers, ales and ciders, and our full bar. On Friday and Saturday nights, we bring you the best of the extensive musical talent to be found in Tennessee. Be it country, bluegrass, Celtic, rock, folk or jazz, we want to hear it! Friendly service, a cozy atmosphere, delicious food, and an icy cold pint or great cocktail, make for a wonderful time! Join us at The Bull & Thistle Pub!

