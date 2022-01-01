The Dale
Just Eat The F***** PIzza
PIZZA
4 Post Hill Road 1A • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4 Post Hill Road 1A
Mountain Dale NY
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 4:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Crunchies
Crunchies. What else?
Il Paradiso
Come in and enjoy!
The Red Dot Vegetarian Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Ricke Len's Country Restaurant & Pizzeria
Come on in and enjoy!