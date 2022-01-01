Go
The Dale

Just Eat The F***** PIzza

PIZZA

4 Post Hill Road 1A • $$

Avg 4.7 (25 reviews)

Popular Items

The White$19.00
Mozzarella, gorganzola, thinly sliced yukon gold potatoes, our magic cream sauce & truffle oil
Cannolis$7.00
Two Cannoli’s filled in house with imported Sicilian cream
Sophia Loren$15.00
Hot & spicy tomato blended with 4 itallian hot peppers, mozzarella drizzled with spicy balsamic reduction
Pro Tip: Add Sausage or Chicken for a real party in your mouth!
*NEW THE WHITE BUFFALO$20.00
Your secret fantasy made right.
Our classy spin, on this classic fav.
Chicken confit, house made honey hot sauce, famous white sauce, mozzarella,
blue cheese, red pepper flakes, drizzled with our magic white sauce
Let’s get real, you all want it
*OUR NEW fav!
warning: addictive
Created by Chef Roe
Sausage & Pepper Pie$18.00
Tomato, mozz, ESPOSITO NYC SAUSAGE, peppers & onions
Pepperoni$15.00
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, pepperoni
Super Mario$18.00
Mozzarella, ricotta, caramelized onions, topped with prosciutto
The Classic$14.00
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, & shaved pecarino romano
Wild Mushroom$18.00
Shitake, cermini, & oyster mushrooms, sautéed onions, mozzarella, tomato sauce, drizzled with white truffle oil
Margherita$16.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, garden basil, extra virgin olive oil
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

4 Post Hill Road 1A

Mountain Dale NY

Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 4:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 4:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
