Bacon cheeseburgers in The Dalles

The Dalles restaurants
The Dalles restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Zim's Brau Haus Restaurant and Sports Bar image

GRILL • STEAKS

Zim's Brau Haus Restaurant and Sports Bar

604 E 2nd St, The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (482 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Zimbo Bacon Cheese Burger$23.00
Same as our regular burgers but served on a large bun with a FULL POUND of ground chuck.
Smokey Bacon Burger$15.00
Our chuck patty with smokey thick bacon and your choice of cheese.
bacon burger image

GRILL

Last Stop Saloon

209 East 2nd Street, The Dalles

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
bacon burger$14.00
Our signature all beef, never frozen half pound patty seasoned and grilled to lock in the juices. With lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, pickles, bacon, choice of cheese, and mayo on a grilled bun
Bacon Cheese Burger image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cousins Restaurant

2114 W 6th ST, The Dalles

Avg 4.1 (1151 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheese Burger$14.99
Darn hard to beat. Featuring our famous burger sauce with lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon & onions.
