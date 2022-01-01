Bacon cheeseburgers in The Dalles
GRILL • STEAKS
Zim's Brau Haus Restaurant and Sports Bar
604 E 2nd St, The Dalles
|Zimbo Bacon Cheese Burger
|$23.00
Same as our regular burgers but served on a large bun with a FULL POUND of ground chuck.
|Smokey Bacon Burger
|$15.00
Our chuck patty with smokey thick bacon and your choice of cheese.
GRILL
Last Stop Saloon
209 East 2nd Street, The Dalles
|bacon burger
|$14.00
Our signature all beef, never frozen half pound patty seasoned and grilled to lock in the juices. With lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, pickles, bacon, choice of cheese, and mayo on a grilled bun