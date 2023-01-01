Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in The Dalles

The Dalles restaurants
The Dalles restaurants that serve burritos

Zim's Brau Haus Restaurant and Sports Bar image

GRILL • STEAKS

Zim's Brau Haus Restaurant and Sports Bar

604 E 2nd St, The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (482 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito$8.00
More about Zim's Brau Haus Restaurant and Sports Bar
Item pic

 

Kimberly's Cauldron - 2638 West 6th Street, The Dalles, Oregon 97058

2638 West 6th Street, The Dalles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Burrito$10.00
Pinto beans, brown rice, potatoes, onions, garlic, bell peppers, bacon, cheddar cheese and scrambled egg.
Veggie/Impossible Sausage Burrito$10.00
Pinto beans, brown rice, potatoes, onions, garlic, bell peppers, impossible sausage or veggie sausage, cheddar cheese and scrambled egg.
*the vegetarian sausage will be subject to availability
More about Kimberly's Cauldron - 2638 West 6th Street, The Dalles, Oregon 97058

