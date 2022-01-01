Chicken fried steaks in The Dalles
The Dalles restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
GRILL • STEAKS
Zim's Brau Haus Restaurant and Sports Bar
604 E 2nd St, The Dalles
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$15.00
A large steak, battered and fried to perfection, topped with Country Gravy and two Eggs.
|Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
|$14.00
Topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onion & mushroom.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cousins Restaurant
2114 W 6th ST, The Dalles
|Cousin Ed's Chicken Fried Steak
|$16.49
Served with 2 farm fresh eggs, hashbrowns, homemade buttermilk biscuits.
|Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
|$18.99
The old fashion kind served with vegetables, mashed potatoes & country gravy.