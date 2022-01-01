Chicken fried steaks in The Dalles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Dalles restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Zim's Brau Haus Restaurant and Sports Bar image

GRILL • STEAKS

Zim's Brau Haus Restaurant and Sports Bar

604 E 2nd St, The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (482 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fried Steak$15.00
A large steak, battered and fried to perfection, topped with Country Gravy and two Eggs.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner$14.00
Topped with Swiss cheese, grilled onion & mushroom.
More about Zim's Brau Haus Restaurant and Sports Bar
553ddb34-e3d7-4ba3-b01a-8ca1a1927e56 image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cousins Restaurant

2114 W 6th ST, The Dalles

Avg 4.1 (1151 reviews)
Takeout
Cousin Ed's Chicken Fried Steak$16.49
Served with 2 farm fresh eggs, hashbrowns, homemade buttermilk biscuits.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner$18.99
The old fashion kind served with vegetables, mashed potatoes & country gravy.
More about Cousins Restaurant

