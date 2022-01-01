Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in The Dalles

The Dalles restaurants
Toast

The Dalles restaurants that serve chicken salad

Chicken Mediterranean Salade image

PASTRY

Petite Provence

408 E 2nd St, The Dalles

Avg 4.6 (553 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Mediterranean Salade$15.75
Our organic house salad blend tossed with homemade creamy balsamic dressing, diced tomato. cucumbers, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, and crumbled feta cheese. Topped with slices of herb-roasted chicken breast.
More about Petite Provence
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cousins Restaurant

2114 W 6th ST, The Dalles

Avg 4.1 (1151 reviews)
Takeout
Almond Chicken Salad$16.49
Tender chicken with almonds, Jack cheese & tomatoes served on a bed of lettuce & tangy bacon dressing.
Crispy Chicken Salad$16.49
Fresh greens, crispy chicken tenders, bacon bits, diced tomatoes, egg, cheddar cheese, served with ranch dressing
More about Cousins Restaurant

