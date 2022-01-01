Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in The Dalles

The Dalles restaurants
The Dalles restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Zim's Brau Haus Restaurant and Sports Bar image

GRILL • STEAKS

Zim's Brau Haus Restaurant and Sports Bar

604 E 2nd St, The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (482 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Strips$5.00
Chicken Tenders$9.95
3 pieces of tender chicken breast meat, breaded and served with fries.
More about Zim's Brau Haus Restaurant and Sports Bar
Last Stop Saloon image

GRILL

Last Stop Saloon

209 East 2nd Street, The Dalles

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Strips$11.00
Hand breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with sidewinder fries and choice of dipping sauce.
More about Last Stop Saloon
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cousins Restaurant

2114 W 6th ST, The Dalles

Avg 4.1 (1151 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$16.99
Five Chicken tenders served with fries.
More about Cousins Restaurant

