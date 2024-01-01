Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in The Dalles

The Dalles restaurants
The Dalles restaurants that serve fish tacos

Zim's Sports Bar and Grill

604 E 2nd Street, The Dalles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Taco$5.00
More about Zim's Sports Bar and Grill
Last Stop Saloon image

GRILL

Last Stop Saloon

209 East 2nd Street, The Dalles

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Tacos$13.00
Grilled cod on a flour tortilla topped with slaw and a house fruit salsa and drizzled with cilantro lime crema. Served with corn chips and pico de gallo
More about Last Stop Saloon

