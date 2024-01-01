Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish tacos in
The Dalles
/
The Dalles
/
Fish Tacos
The Dalles restaurants that serve fish tacos
Zim's Sports Bar and Grill
604 E 2nd Street, The Dalles
No reviews yet
Fish Taco
$5.00
More about Zim's Sports Bar and Grill
GRILL
Last Stop Saloon
209 East 2nd Street, The Dalles
Avg 4
(7 reviews)
Fish Tacos
$13.00
Grilled cod on a flour tortilla topped with slaw and a house fruit salsa and drizzled with cilantro lime crema. Served with corn chips and pico de gallo
More about Last Stop Saloon
