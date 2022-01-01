French toast in The Dalles
The Dalles restaurants that serve french toast
More about Petite Provence
PASTRY
Petite Provence
408 E 2nd St, The Dalles
|Caramelized Banana French Toast
|$14.95
Our brioche dipped in a rich egg batter, then grilled to golden perfection. Topped with caramelized bananas, white chocolate crème anglaise, and candied walnuts.
More about Zim's Brau Haus Restaurant and Sports Bar
GRILL • STEAKS
Zim's Brau Haus Restaurant and Sports Bar
604 E 2nd St, The Dalles
|Kids French Toast
|$4.00
w/Toast or 1 French Toast. Includes Milk or Juice. Choice of Hashbrowns or Fruit Cup.
|French Toast
|$7.25
Delicious French Toast lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
More about Cousins Restaurant
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cousins Restaurant
2114 W 6th ST, The Dalles
|3 French Toast
|$8.99
Three slices of hand dipped Texas Toast, topped with powdered sugar.
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$10.99
Made with our Famous homemade cinnamon rolls. Two slices.
|2 French Toast
|$7.99
Two slices of hand dipped Texas Toast, topped with powdered sugar.