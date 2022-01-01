Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in The Dalles

The Dalles restaurants
Toast

The Dalles restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

PASTRY

Petite Provence

408 E 2nd St, The Dalles

Avg 4.6 (553 reviews)
Takeout
Caramelized Banana French Toast$14.95
Our brioche dipped in a rich egg batter, then grilled to golden perfection. Topped with caramelized bananas, white chocolate crème anglaise, and candied walnuts.
More about Petite Provence
Zim's Brau Haus Restaurant and Sports Bar image

GRILL • STEAKS

Zim's Brau Haus Restaurant and Sports Bar

604 E 2nd St, The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (482 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids French Toast$4.00
w/Toast or 1 French Toast. Includes Milk or Juice. Choice of Hashbrowns or Fruit Cup.
French Toast$7.25
Delicious French Toast lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
More about Zim's Brau Haus Restaurant and Sports Bar
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cousins Restaurant

2114 W 6th ST, The Dalles

Avg 4.1 (1151 reviews)
Takeout
3 French Toast$8.99
Three slices of hand dipped Texas Toast, topped with powdered sugar.
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$10.99
Made with our Famous homemade cinnamon rolls. Two slices.
2 French Toast$7.99
Two slices of hand dipped Texas Toast, topped with powdered sugar.
More about Cousins Restaurant

