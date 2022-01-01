Pancakes in The Dalles
The Dalles restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Petite Provence - The Dalles
PASTRY
Petite Provence - The Dalles
408 E 2nd St, The Dalles
|Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes
|$14.25
Sweet cream pancakes layered with silky cheesecake mousse, topped with brown
sugar-balsamic strawberries, whipped cream, and buttered graham cracker crisp.
More about Zim's Brau Haus Restaurant and Sports Bar
GRILL • STEAKS
Zim's Brau Haus Restaurant and Sports Bar
604 E 2nd St, The Dalles
|1 Pancake
|$3.00
Lite Fluffy Pancakes.
|Pancakes
|$6.50
Lite Fluffy Pancakes.
|Kids Pancake
|$4.00
w/Toast or 1 French Toast. Includes Milk or Juice. Choice of Hashbrowns or Fruit Cup.