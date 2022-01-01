Go
Toast

The Dam

Slow Food, Fast.

3173 Morganford Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cajun Fries$5.00
Our Belgian Fries tossed in Cajun seasoning with one dipping sauce.
The Belgian$8.50
Single patty, Gouda cheese, Bacon, Creamy Cole Slaw and Belgian Sauce
Build Your Own Single Cheeseburger$5.50
One 3oz. hand-rolled, fresh, anti-biotic & hormone-free meat - smash burger with your choice of cheese.
Build Your Own Double Cheeseburger$7.50
Two 3oz. hand-rolled, fresh, anti-biotic & hormone-free meat - smash burgers with your choice of cheese.
House-Made Chicken Wings$9.00
1lb, Tossed in BBQ Sauce or Hot Sauce (or naked), served with Bleu Cheese Dressing or Ranch
Magic Mushroom$10.50
Two patties, Swiss and Gouda cheese with Mushroom Mix and Garlic Mayo on sourdough
Build Your Own Single Hamburger$5.00
One 3oz. hand-rolled, fresh, anti-biotic & hormone-free meat - smash burger.
Pretzel with Cheese Sauce$7.00
Salted Pretzel Sticks with cheese dipping sauce
Build Your Own Double Hamburger$7.00
Two 3oz. hand-rolled, fresh, anti-biotic & hormone-free meat - smash burgers.
Belgian Fries$3.25
Thick & Crispy, served with choice of dipping sauce
See full menu

Location

3173 Morganford Rd

Saint Louis MO

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Black Sheep & Mama 2's Biscuits

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Amsterdam Tavern

No reviews yet

Voted a top soccer bar in the USA! If it's on TV, we can show it for you. Fantastic local , craft and international beer list! Come in and enjoy!

Tres Equis

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taco Circus

No reviews yet

Austin Texas style Tex-Mex in Saint Louis Missouri

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston