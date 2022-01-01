Go
The Dancing Bean

The Dancing Bean believes that fresh is better and all of our food and beverage choices are produced fresh daily from local ingredients.

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

225 SE 5th St • $

Avg 4.4 (196 reviews)

Popular Items

Basic Burger$11.00
1/3 all beef patty from Oregon Beef on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickes, mayo, ketchup, and mustard. Served with a side.
Vanilla Chai
Coffee$1.00
Amazing brewed coffee.
Hot Dog$6.00
A grilled hot dog on a toasted fresh hoagie with mayo, ketchup, and mustard.
Pulled Pork$12.00
Slow cooked pork butt in our very own BBQ sauce topped with house made cole slaw on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with side. Available in Keto and Gluten Free.
Flavored
Add flavor to any Latte or Mocha
Basic Sandwich$9.00
2 slices of our fresh bread on your choice of white or wheat with lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, choice of cheese, and choice of black forest ham, pastrami, roast beef or turkey. Served with a side.
Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
Your choice of a bagel, biscuit, or english muffin. With egg, choice of meat and choice of cheese.
Double Bacon Cheese Burger$16.00
2- 1/3lb all beef patties from Oregon Beef with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, ketchup, and mustard on a fresh toasted bun.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Parking
Digital Payments
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Delivery
Takeout

Location

225 SE 5th St

Madras OR

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

