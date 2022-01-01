The Dancing Bean
The Dancing Bean believes that fresh is better and all of our food and beverage choices are produced fresh daily from local ingredients.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
225 SE 5th St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
225 SE 5th St
Madras OR
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
THB
40 NE Plum Street, Madras, OR, 97741
Charlie's Big Dog Saloon
Come in and enjoy!
Pump House Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Baldy's Barbeque
Family-owned BBQ joint featuring slow-smoked meats & house made sides in a casual setting.