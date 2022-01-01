Go
Modern Times [Los Angeles]

Ready your body and mind for the epicurean odyssey that is our Downtown Los Angeles pilot brewery, restaurant, and mini mart. In addition to hosting our R&D brewing facility and all of the delicious fruits thereof, The Dankness Dojo features a full menu of boundary-pushing plant-based cuisine; over 30 taps of our delicious beer, plus guest beers & wines; merch, coffee, and beer to-go; and a cafe offering the Modern Times Coffee Experience. We're also unleashing the full power of our design team on this incredible historic space, resulting in wall-to-wall art installations of staggering radness. We're pretty psyched for you to spend some quality time here.

832 S Olive Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

KOREAN CHICKEN SANDO$16.00
GOCHUJANG GLAZED FRIED CHICKEN • KIMCHI AIOLI • SLAW • SESAME SOY DRESSING • BRIOCHE BUN | 100% plant based
CHORIZO BURRITO$16.00
HOUSE-SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE CHORIZO • JUST EGG • QUESO • PICO • HOUSE FRIES • CHIPOTLE CREMA • ANCHO SALSA • FLOUR TORTILLA | 100% plant-based.
CLASSIC MUNCHWRAP$14.00
SEASONED IMPOSSIBLE TACO MIX • CHEESE SAUCE • CREAMY CHIPOTLE SAUCE • CRISPY CORN TORTILLA • SHREDDED LETTUCE • PICO • CASHEW SOUR CREAM • WRAPPED & GRILLED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA |
100% plant based.
ASADA FRIES
HOUSE KENNEBEC FRIES • ASADA BRAISED SEITAN • BORRACHO BEANS • CHAO CHEESE • CHIPOTLE CREMA • CASHEW SOUR CREAM • PICO • CILANTRO |
100% plant-based
Mega Devil's Teeth Aged in Bourbon Barrels: Coconut NOLA Coffee Edition-12oz Can$16.25
We treated this bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout to a king’s ransom of house-roasted Black House coffee, vanilla, chicory, toasted almonds, and toasted coconut flakes. The result is a rollicking tribute to the Big Easy that we would highly recommend not sleeping on—on account of it being really damn good.
ABV: 13.7%
SIDE OF HOT SAUCE
Abaddon-19.2oz Can$4.25
This Helles lager was brewed with German malts, hopped with Perle & Hallertau Mittelfruh, and naturally carbonated for a beautifully bright, effervescent character. It’s a majestically expressive take on a traditional style that’s both balanced and jaw-droppingly crushable.
ABV: 4.8%
Tentbier-19.2oz Can$4.25
This collaboration with the homies at Heater Allen is a take on a traditional Festbier. Brewed with a nearly-even blend of Vienna & pilsner malts and a sprinkling of Munich & Carabohemian, the beer was then hopped with a dash of German Tettnang. The result is pretty much liquid gold, with beautiful notes of honeysuckle, allspice, and light biscuit, and a touch of hazelnut on the nose. ABV: 5%
THROWBACK SLIDER$7.00
SMASHED IMPOSSIBLE PATTY • CHAO CHEESE • YELLOW MUSTARD • KETCHUP • PICKLE • MINCED ONION • BUTTER STEAMED BUN |
100% plant based.
Modem Tones Aged in Bovine Outline Barrels-22oz$32.25
We aged our beloved Modem Tones imperial stout for 17 months in barrels from a wildly popular Kentucky distillery, and the results were pretty epic. The underlying roasty, chocolaty character of the beer meets a beautiful barrel complexity in a sensory fireworks display that’s virtually assured to drastically improve your immediate circumstances.
ABV: 14.4%
Location

832 S Olive Street

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

