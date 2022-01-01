The Dapper Goose
The Dapper Goose
Buffalo New York • Black Rock • Cocktails | Wine | Craft Beer | Full-Service New American Bar
491 Amherst Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
491 Amherst Street
Buffalo NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Thin Man | Tappo Pizza
Serving wood-fired pizzas and more for Thin Man Brewery's Barrel Room.
Tiny Thai
Tiny Thai serves a limited menu of hard-to-find Thai dishes using fresh, locally sourced, and seasonal ingredients. Through Thai Food Pop-Up Events and Catering Services, we share our love of Thai food with Buffalo and treat our customers like family.
Asher's Fresh Market & Cafe - Blackrock 2
Come in and enjoy!
Tappo Day Club
Come in and enjoy!