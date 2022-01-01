Go
The Dapper Goose

Buffalo New York • Black Rock • Cocktails | Wine | Craft Beer | Full-Service New American Bar

491 Amherst Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (423 reviews)

Popular Items

Brussels Sprouts$14.00
cashew ceasar, fishsauce croutons
Beef Short Ribs$34.00
grits, bacon braised swiss chard, chicken jus
Ricotta Toast$13.00
golden beets, orange miso, sesame, mint
Korean Fried Chicken$32.00
kimchi fried rice, spicy cucumbers, half chicken
Mushroom Arancini$15.00
hummus, rose water harissa
Olive Oil Cake$8.00
strawberry jam, whipped cream
Burger$19.00
dill mayo, onion jam, formate fort, fries
Grilled Broccoli$14.00
romesco, smoked grapes, almonds, bitter greens
Cauliflower$13.00
green goddess dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

491 Amherst Street

Buffalo NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
