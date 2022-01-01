The Dark Horse Tavern
Come in and Enjoy
1029 Park Blvd
Location
1029 Park Blvd
Massapequa Park NY
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bango Bowls
Come in and enjoy!
The Tap Room - Massapequa Park
Your local casual gathering place for real food and craft beverages. Great place to meet friends and make new ones.
OC ~ Organic Artisan Eatery & Juice Bar
We welcome you to the 1st and only 100% Organic Plant Based Juice Bar & Eatery on Long Island, NY. Our goal is providing our guests with a one of kind dining experience within a super cozy friendly environment.
Sotto Sopra
Come in and enjoy!