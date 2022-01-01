The Dark Horse Tavern
Located in the heart of Farmingdale, The Dark Horse Tavern is the place to go for Cold Craft Beer, Delicious Pub Fare, and Signature Cocktails.
273 Main St
Location
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
