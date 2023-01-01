Go
Banner picView gallery

The Davenport - Clear Lake

Open today 2:00 PM - 2:30 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1235 Clear Lake City Blvd

Houston, TX 77062

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday2:00 pm - 2:30 am
Monday2:00 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 2:30 am
Friday2:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 2:30 am

Location

1235 Clear Lake City Blvd, Houston TX 77062

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Savannah Cafe and Bakery - Webster
orange starNo Reviews
14020 Galveston Road Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
Lucian's Caribbean Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1035 Clear Lake Blvd. Houston, TX 77062
View restaurantnext
Space City Pizza - Webster
orange star4.5 • 282
435-6 El Dorado Blvd Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Sky Pie - Friendswood
orange starNo Reviews
700 Baybrook Mall Friendswood, TX 77546
View restaurantnext
Cookshack, Webster, TX
orange starNo Reviews
160 West Bay Boulevard Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse - Clear Lake
orange starNo Reviews
201 West Bay Area Blvd Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Houston

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Davenport - Clear Lake

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston