Go
Toast

The DC Chi Pie

HOURS OF OPERATION:
Tuesday - Saturday
11 AM - 7 PM
CLOSED SUNDAY-MONDAY

4801 Marlboro Pike

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Sausage Turkey Pepperoni Deep Dish$30.00
This deep dish pie consists of chicken sausage and turkey pepperoni only as a toppings.
Dirt Cake$7.00
Our Dirt Cake is a chocolate lovers dream!
It consists of chocolate mousse, chocolate chunk cake, Oreo crumbles, and whipped cream. “Come on and play in the dirt!”
Pepperoni Deep Dish$30.00
This deep dish pie consists of pepperoni only as a topping.
Cheese Deep Dish$20.00
Veggie Deep Dish$25.00
This deep dish pie consists of spinach, onions, green peppers, red peppers and mushrooms.
‘DROP THE BOMB BREAD PUDDING”$7.00
This bread pudding is so bomb we can’t disclose the recipe, take our word for it. The bread pudding by itself is so delicious but the homemade caramel coulis takes it over the top. Get ready to experience a decadent party in your mouth! “This bread pudding is a culinary experience of epic proportion!”
Sausage Deep Dish$30.00
This deep dish pie consists of only sausage as a topping.
Sausage + Pepperoni Deep Dish$30.00
This deep dish pie consists of sausage and pepperoni only as toppings.
The SOUTHEAST “BIG CHAIR” Fried Chicken and Mumbo Sauce$18.00
This ode to the “SE” section of the city boasts our crispy fried chicken pieces, onions and our house made “mumbo” sauce topped with our imported mozzarella and provolone cheese blend.
Steak and Cheese Deep Dish$30.00
Included are red peppers, green peppers, onions & mushrooms. Please specify in the instructions tab which (if any) veggies you'd like NOT to be included.
See full menu

Location

4801 Marlboro Pike

Capitol Heights MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Capitol Carryout

No reviews yet

Wings, Waffles, & A Whole Lot More

Colemans Kitchen

No reviews yet

Soulfood, Seafood & Grilled Foods!

The Popcorn Bag DC

No reviews yet

Gourment Popcorn Bar. We specialze in anything sweet!

Jam Rock

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston