The Dead Rabbit

Welcome to The Dead Rabbit. The world's most awarded pub. We celebrate the pubs of home, the golden age of American cocktails, and the modern Irish maker.
Tradition, meet tomorrow.

30 WATER ST

No reviews yet
Location

30 WATER ST

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
