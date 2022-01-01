The Dead Rabbit
Welcome to The Dead Rabbit. The world's most awarded pub. We celebrate the pubs of home, the golden age of American cocktails, and the modern Irish maker.
Tradition, meet tomorrow.
30 WATER ST
Location
30 WATER ST
New York NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
