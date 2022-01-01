Go
The Dearborn

We are where you want to be in the heart of Chicago’s Loop, a perfect break from the bustle of the theaters, museums and shops around us. Settle into a seat in our spacious dining room and enjoy Chef Aaron Cuschieri’s Midwest-focused cooking for lunch or dinner.
Our team at The Dearborn is committed to your health and well-being. To ensure everyone’s safety as we welcome you back, we ask that you follow the social distancing and sanitary guidelines that have been put in place to protect you and our staff.

145 North Dearborn Street

Popular Items

Cauliflower & Truffle Soup$9.00
Little Gem Caesar$17.00
Shrimp & Grits$20.00
Fries$8.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Corned Beef Reuben$18.00
The Dearborn Burger$20.00
Fish N Chips$24.00
Location

145 North Dearborn Street

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
