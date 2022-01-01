Go
The Deck Beachbar and Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

404 Butler Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (1395 reviews)

Popular Items

Fritto Misto$12.00
Grilled Chicken Nachos$11.00
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.00
Crispy Flounder Tacos$13.00
Fish n Chips$15.00
Coconut Shrimp$12.00
Side Fries$4.00
Deck Chicken Tacos$14.00
Umami Burger$17.00
Kids Quesadilla$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

404 Butler Ave

Tybee Island GA

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

