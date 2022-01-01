Go
Toast

The Del-Bar

Est in 1943, currently run by 3rd generation Wimmer Family. Offering highest sourced quality food, featuring Prime Grade Steaks and Fresh seafood.

800 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

800 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy

Lake Delton WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lake City Social

No reviews yet

Lake City Social

Bobbers Island Grill

No reviews yet

Local, Caribbean-themed bar/eatery with seafood entrees & sandwiches, plus video games & live music.

Hey Moo Food Truck

No reviews yet

Ice Cream & Hand-spun Milkshakes + Homemade Desserts

Pasqual's Cantina Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Great Tacos, Nachos and Salsas!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston