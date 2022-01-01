The Delft Bistro
The Delft Bistro is a downtown Marquette destination. Food, Fun, Flavor and Film. Featuring great food and gracious service.
139 W. Washington St.
Popular Items
Location
139 W. Washington St.
Marquette MI
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Donckers
Curbside pickup and delivery are available!
Steinhaus - Marquette
Come in and enjoy!
Iron Bay Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
Fish Express
Come in and enjoy!