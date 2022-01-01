Go
The Delft Bistro

The Delft Bistro is a downtown Marquette destination. Food, Fun, Flavor and Film. Featuring great food and gracious service.

139 W. Washington St.

Popular Items

Hummus$10.00
traditional garlic hummus served with crudite and grilled pita
* vegetarian, gluten-free with bread substitute
Scallop Linguine$23.00
seared scallops, red pepper, capers, gremolata, ricotta salata, grilled ciabatta
Mac & Cheese$7.00
Slider Flight$22.00
one of each: The Preview, Falafel Slider, Porky Pig Slider
* gluten-free with bread substitute
The Tom Burger$16.00
cremini mushroom/beef blend patty, swiss, bacon, arugula, aioli, caramelized onion, pretzel bun
* gluten-free with bread substitute
Salmon$25.00
farro, bahn mi veggies, baby arugula, chili garlic oil
*medium rare cook standard
Pesto Pappardelle$19.00
pappardelle, vegan pesto, carrot, mushroom, zucchini, grape tomato, ricotta salata, pine nuts, ciabatta
*vegetarian
**vegan possible
Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.00
freshly baked!
The Feature$15.00
two grass-fed beef patties, caramelized onion, cheddar, house pickles, spinach, aioli, brioche
* gluten-free with bread substitute
Carrot Ginger Pita$15.00
house-made bulgur "meatballs," pickled bahn mi veggies, cilantro lime vinaigrette, pita wrap
*vegan
*gluten free with bread substitute (not vegan)
Location

Marquette MI

Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
