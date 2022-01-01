Go
The Delta

Genuine Southern hospitality with a healthy dose of playful swagger. The Delta is a locally owned Southern glam inspired bar and grill. Complete with full bar, diverse hand-made cocktails, local and Southern beers and wine as well as and unique scratch food.

135 S 6th Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Corned Beef n Cabbage$22.00
1/2 lb housemade corned beef & grilled cabbage, salt potatoes, mint chimichurri, spicy charred carrot mustard
Lamb Stew Pasty$18.00
Classic Lamb Stew Pasty
MUFFULETTA$18.00
A New Orleans sandwich classic!
Stuffed with salami, mortadella, hot copa, capicola, pepperoni, swiss, provolone, mozzarella with traditional Italian olive topping, Kool-aid pickle and Zapps potato chips
Guinness Chocolate Cake$12.00
Guinness Stout chocolate cake, Irish butter cream, Jameson caramel & potato candy
SHISHITOS PEPPERS & SAUTEED SHRIMP$19.50
tossed in green goddess sauce with fresh herbs, garlic confit and cream sherry, topped with smoked trout roe
(gluten free)
See full menu

Location

135 S 6th Ave

Tucson AZ

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
