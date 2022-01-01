Go
Toast

The Depot at Union Station

Come in and enjoy!

700 North Center Street

No reviews yet

Location

700 North Center Street

Lagrange OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Lucky Penny Café

No reviews yet

A little corner café with a big heart! Local, eco-conscious and fresh-focused! Offering up coffee, bubble tea, homemade soups, breakfast & lunch options.

The Nest at Grey Hawk

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Check Please Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aladdin's Eatery

No reviews yet

Aladdin's Eatery

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston