Plating up Auburn’s finest and freshest seafood, the Depot is a modern grilled gulf coastal brasserie with a globally inspired menu by Executive Chef & Co­-Owner, Scott Simpson. Elevating the cuisine in Auburn, the Depot is proud to be the first restaurant in Alabama cooking with a custom wood­fired Asador. Spanish for the word meaning “barbecue or grill,” the food is cooked over an open flame. The food echoes from the past also honoring Alabama’s southern heritage and is cooked simply and spectacularly. Simple and spectacular, these are the principles of the Depot.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

124 Mitcham Ave • $$

Avg 4 (153 reviews)

Popular Items

Kid's Grilled Cheese Meal$8.00
Toasted Sourdough, Cheese Blend, French Fries
Sea Salt & Horseradish Fries (VG)$7.00
Thai Red Coconut Curry Shrimp Noodle Bowl$27.00
Sautéed Gulf Shrimp, Peppers, Onions & Shiitake Medley with Ginger, Kaffir Lime, Cilantro & Scallions (Tofu VGO)
Kid's Pasta Meal$8.00
Buttered Pasta and Parmesan
Spicy Blue Crab Dip$14.00
Mexican Style Chorizo Pork Sausage, Melted Cheese, Garlic & Dill Corn Chips (GF)
1/2 LB Grilled American Wagyu Burger$19.00
Ralf's Bibb Lettuce, Local Tomato, Bacon Mayo, Gouda, Sea Salt Fries (GFO)
Local Koch Farms Chicken Rockefeller$28.00
Sundried Tomato Pesto, Parmesan Spinach Risotto
Wood Fire Grilled Carolina Rainbow Trout$29.00
Spring Potato & Tarragon Salad, Sweet Pea Puree (GF)
Bananas Foster French Toast Bread Pudding$7.00
Creme Brulee Custard, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Spiced Rum Caramel
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

124 Mitcham Ave

Auburn AL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

