Go
Toast

The Depot sports bar and grill

Come in and enjoy!

4122 Emory St NW

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

4122 Emory St NW

Covington GA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Social Goat Tavern

No reviews yet

Come In and #GetSocial!

Barb's Sunflower Cafe

No reviews yet

Giving Better Service

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

No reviews yet

Street Food. Real Food.

Benchwarmers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston