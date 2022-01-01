The Devil's Diet Dessert Bar
From French pastries to Spanish tapas, all with a New Haven twist. Share dessert and drinks with your friends or meet new ones. Relax. We'll make it special.
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS
1245 Chapel St • $$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1245 Chapel St
New Haven CT
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rudy's Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Mecha
Come in and enjoy!
Willoughby's Coffee York St - Yale Arch Library
How can we help you today?
Villa Lulu
Come in and enjoy!