Go
Main picView gallery

The Diamond - New London - 55 Bank Street

Open today 4:00 PM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

55 Bank Street

New London, CT 06320

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am

Location

55 Bank Street, New London CT 06320

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Muddy Waters Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
40 Bank St. New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
The Blue Duck Bar & Kitchen - 52 bank st
orange starNo Reviews
52 bank st New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
Favorite's Bistro Bar
orange starNo Reviews
90 B Bank St New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
New London EATS - 2 Bank St. New London CT
orange starNo Reviews
2 Bank Street New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
City Dock Restaurant/Oyster Bar - Customs House Pier - New London, CT. 06320 - - citydockrestaurant.com
orange starNo Reviews
1 South Water St. New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
Washington Street Coffee House
orange star4.1 • 182
13 Washington Street New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New London

Captain Scott's Lobster Dock
orange star4.5 • 2,817
80 Hamilton Street New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
Mr. G's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 195
452 Williams St New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
Washington Street Coffee House
orange star4.1 • 182
13 Washington Street New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
Cross Sound Ferry - New London
orange star4.0 • 21
2 Ferry St New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
Cross Sound Deli - Orient
orange star4.0 • 21
2 Ferry Street New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext
Cross Sound Deli - New London Deli - NLD 2021
orange star4.0 • 21
2 Ferry St New London, CT 06320
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near New London

Groton

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Niantic

No reviews yet

Mystic

Avg 4 (31 restaurants)

Stonington

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Greenport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Montauk

Avg 3.6 (18 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Diamond - New London - 55 Bank Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston