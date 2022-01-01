Dickens 300 Prime

La Vita Bella Cafe

La Vita Bella is a family-run restaurant. Our mission is to support and elevate our community by creating a warm welcoming space to gather and offering locally sourced and beautifully crafted fare. In the wake of COVID-19 La Vita Bella has kicked this mission into high gear. We have begun connecting with local farms to create amazing farm to table menus. With our Executive Chef at the helm, we move forward with an amazing menu and plans to bring you incredible fare, with a warm and welcoming environment. We are working to update our website to reflect what we offer, and how we are changing our service. Thank you for your patience, and your patronage! We recognize and so appreciate how our Longmont community values local businesses, and maintaining a strong local economy. We've got this together! And here's to your Good Life! <3

